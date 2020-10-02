 Skip to main content
Deaths: Oct. 2, 2020
Deaths: Oct. 2, 2020

BRIESKE, Barbara E., 67

Racine, Sept. 27, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HILKER, Betty J., 91

Walworth, Sept.26, Golden Years Retirement Village, Walworth, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

HENDERSON, Larrynn Gela-Jenise, 5

Racine, Sept. 27, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MYERS, Barbara A., 89

Caledonia, Sept. 29, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant. NEAL, Raymond “Ray” L. , 84

Racine, Sept. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RILEY, Camila Royalty-Bri, 3 months old

Racine, Sept. 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SALENTINE, Colton, infant

Racine, Sept. 16, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WALLNER, Barbara J., 85

Racine, Sept. 29, Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

