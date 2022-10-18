 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths

Deaths: Oct. 18, 2022

IGGULDEN, Michael A., 82

Racine, Oct. 16, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PETERSON, Roy O., 90

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 15, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

THILLEMANN, Randall J., 64

Franksville, Oct. 14, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TUTTLE, Howard W., 75

Waterford, Oct. 15, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

WOODWARD, Shirley J., 89

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 16, at Pleasant Point, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

