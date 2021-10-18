Deaths: Oct. 18, 2021

ALLAIN, Bernice, 80
Racine, Oct. 14, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
COSTELLO, Elizabeth “Betsy,” 84
Racine, Oct. 17, at Seasons Hospice-Ignite, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KOONS, Cheryl, 48
Racine, Oct. 14, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
LINGARD, Kevin R., 71
Racine, Oct. 16, at Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MARTINEZ, Dolores, 72
Racine, Oct. 16, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.