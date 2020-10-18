 Skip to main content
Deaths: Oct. 18, 2020
JOHNSON, Shirley Ann, 83

Racine, October 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

KOKE, Rosalie (nee: Tessmann), 82

Franksville, October 14, at Aurora Hospital of Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MARSCH, Carol, 69

Salem, October 13, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

NIENOW, Warren, 79

Waterford, October 13, at Elder Care Cottages, Waterford, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

TRACER, Karen, 62

Milwaukee, October 8, at West Allis Memorial Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

