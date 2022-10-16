 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths

Deaths: Oct. 16, 2022

AGERHOLM, Mavis C. (nee: Held), 94

Suprise, AZ (formerly of Racine), Jan. 23, at Arden Haven Assisted Living Home, Peoria, AZ, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

BARTOSZUK, Edward R., 73

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 13, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BENCRISCUTTO, Adeline Rose, 97

Racine, Oct. 12, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CHRISTENSEN, Ronald, 59

Racine, Oct. 11, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

EVANGELISTA, David, 32

Racine, Oct. 14, at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOWE, Roberta L. (nee: Agerholm), 68

Surprise, AZ (formerly of Racine), Jan. 24, at Arden Haven Assisted Living Home, Peoria, AZ, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SOOKOY, James M. Jr., 74

Burlington, Oct. 10, at The Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation, Burlington, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WILHELM, Joanne M., 79

Racine, Oct. 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

