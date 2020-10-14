Deaths: Oct. 14, 2020

AKULIAN, Janet, 74
Racine, Oct. 12, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
BEIGHTON, James A., 56
Oct. 10, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
CARLSON, K. Maryellen, 84
Racine, Oct. 11, at Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GALLIGAN, Gaylord L., 86
Racine, Oct. 11, at Ridgewood Care Center, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
LYTLE, Trent, 75
Union Grove, Oct. 11, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
RUFFALO, John P., 52
Racine, Oct. 9, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SHANNON, Anne, 85
Racine, Oct. 11, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
SORENSON, Eleanor (nee: Sacco), 99
Glenview, Ill., Oct. 10, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
STAMM, Dorothy L., 98
Elkhorn, Oct. 12, at Lakeland Health Care Center, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
TRACER, Karen, 62
Milwaukee, Oct. 8, at West Allis Memorial Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
VENEGAS, Raymond G., 74
Racine, Oct. 11, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
VOLLMER, Eleanor M., 94
Racine, Oct. 13, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WEST, Wilford “Boots” O., 92
Racine, Oct. 12, at Shorelight Memory Care, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!