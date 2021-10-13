 Skip to main content
Deaths: Oct. 13, 2021
DEATHS

Deaths: Oct. 13, 2021

ANDERSON, Vanessa, 31

Racine, Oct. 8, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BERRY, Norris “Jack,” 94

Burlington, Oct. 11, at Burlington Memorial Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

DRISSEL, Carole, 76

PARIS, Oct. 11, at Froedtert South-Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

FELLION, Ronald L. “Ron,” 79

Rochester, Oct. 8, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

HARCUS, Catherine L., 78

Racine, Oct. 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

PESTKA, Betty L., 90

Waterford, Oct. 9, at Oak Park Place, Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

PETERS, Jeffrey R., 42

Racine, Oct. 10, in Chicago, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STIMA, Michael, 78

Union Grove, Oct. 7, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

WILLKOMM, Carl, 76

Sturtevant, Oct. 11, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

WINSKI, Henry J. “Hank,” 93

Rochester, Oct. 8, at Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Milwaukee, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

ZARLETTI, Gina, 45

Kenosha, Oct. 11, in River Hills, Wis., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

