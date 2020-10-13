Deaths: Oct. 13, 2020

BRIEN, Helen V., 94
Racine, Oct. 12, at Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GLEASON, David E., 56
Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Oct. 10, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PENN, Thomas R., 55
Milwaukee, formerly of Racine, Oct. 9, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SELL, Arthur T., 71
Racine, Oct. 12, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
