Deaths: Oct. 13, 2020
BRIEN, Helen V., 94

Racine, Oct. 12, at Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GLEASON, David E., 56

Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Oct. 10, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PENN, Thomas R., 55

Milwaukee, formerly of Racine, Oct. 9, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SELL, Arthur T., 71

Racine, Oct. 12, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

