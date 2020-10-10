 Skip to main content
Deaths: Oct. 11, 2020
DeROSE, Richard F., 95

Racine, Oct. 9, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GUZMAN, Erasmo L. "Junior", 45

Racine, at Ascension All Saints, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HANSEN, John "Jack" M., 92

Kenosha, Oct. 9, at Hospice Alliance-Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HAYES, Lyndell C., 92

Union Grove, Oct. 9, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MEUNIER, Gary M., 86

Waterford, Oct. 9, at The Virginia Health & Rehabilitation Center, Waukesha, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford. 

PETERSEN, Barbara Ann (nee: Marcantonio), 66

Racine, at her residence, Oct. 7, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WATTLES, Kenneth W., 78

Kenosha, Sept. 30, at Froedtert South Medical Center, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

