Deaths: Oct. 11, 2020

DeROSE, Richard F., 95
Racine, Oct. 9, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GUZMAN, Erasmo L. "Junior", 45
Racine, at Ascension All Saints, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HANSEN, John "Jack" M., 92
Kenosha, Oct. 9, at Hospice Alliance-Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HAYES, Lyndell C., 92
Union Grove, Oct. 9, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MEUNIER, Gary M., 86
Waterford, Oct. 9, at The Virginia Health & Rehabilitation Center, Waukesha, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
PETERSEN, Barbara Ann (nee: Marcantonio), 66
Racine, at her residence, Oct. 7, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
WATTLES, Kenneth W., 78
Kenosha, Sept. 30, at Froedtert South Medical Center, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!