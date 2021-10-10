Deaths: Oct. 10, 2021

CAMPOS, Juan, 36
Racine, Oct. 8, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
GEROU, Colleen R., 57
Racine, Aurora Aat Home Hospice, Union Grove, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
FRITZ, Larsen E., 50
Racine, Ascension Healthcare, Racine, Purath-Strand Funeral Home
& Crematory, Racine.
KESSLER, Diane M., 73
Sturtevant, Oct. 6, Ascension All Saints, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
LEHMANN, Virginia B., 101
Mount Pleasant, Oct. 6, Season’s Hospice – Ignite, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
LUDWIG, William “Bill”, 78
Racine, Oct. 9, Ridgewood Care Center, Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
ROTH, Sarah E., 50
North Prairie, Oct. 5, ProHealth Angel’s Grace Hospice, Oconomowoc, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.