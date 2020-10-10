 Skip to main content
Deaths: Oct. 10, 2020
HAMMES, Joan L., 78

Racine, Oct. 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HART, Kyle S., 34

Sturtevant, Oct. 8, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PERFETTO, Thomas M., 64

Racine, Oct. 6, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PETERSEN, Barbara A. (nee: Marcantonio), 66

Racine, Oct. 7, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SHERWOOD-RUGGLES, Elizabeth “Beth” E., 41

Racine, Oct. 7, Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

