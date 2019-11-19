Deaths: Nov. 19, 2019

DUNK, Patricia A., 77
Racine, Nov. 16, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
HILL, Mary L., 96
Racine, Nov. 17, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
LARSEN, Vivian A., 94
Sturgeon Bay, formerly of Racine, Nov. 14, at Door County Medical Center, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
LEHMAN, Phyllis M., 95
Racine, Nov. 17, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MANTY, Mark J., 55
Racine, Nov. 15, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
OLMSTEAD, John A., 58
Franksville, Nov. 16, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SANCHEZ, Angel, 25
Kenosha, Nov. 17, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.
SASS, Nancy J., 75
Racine, November 15, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
SCHULTZ, Bernice A., 93
Waterford, Nov. 17, at East Troy Manor, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
TREIBER, Eleanor Y., 77
Mount Pleasant, Nov. 15, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
WERMTER, Sophia M., 88
Racine, Nov 16, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.