Deaths: Nov. 12, 2019
0 comments

Deaths: Nov. 12, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BIERMANN, Kathleen, 61

Union Grove, Nov. 10, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

ESSMAN, Rosemary E., 89

Waterford, Nov. 10, at Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

JAMES, Elinor L. (nee: Rogers), 96

Hartford, Nov. 4, Majestic Heights Assisted Living Center, Hartford, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

JANOT, Theodore “Ted” E., 78

Racine, Nov. 10, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PRIEGEL, Evelyn I., 87

East Troy, Nov. 9, at East Troy Manor, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

VINCENT, Karen L., 80

Sturtevant, Nov. 10, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

VOHS, Carolee B., 94

Burlington, Nov. 9, at Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News