Deaths: Nov. 12, 2019

BIERMANN, Kathleen, 61
Union Grove, Nov. 10, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
ESSMAN, Rosemary E., 89
Waterford, Nov. 10, at Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
JAMES, Elinor L. (nee: Rogers), 96
Hartford, Nov. 4, Majestic Heights Assisted Living Center, Hartford, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
JANOT, Theodore “Ted” E., 78
Racine, Nov. 10, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
PRIEGEL, Evelyn I., 87
East Troy, Nov. 9, at East Troy Manor, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
VINCENT, Karen L., 80
Sturtevant, Nov. 10, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
VOHS, Carolee B., 94
Burlington, Nov. 9, at Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.