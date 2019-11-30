Deaths: Nov. 30, 2019
Deaths: Nov. 30, 2019

DeGROOT, Carol J., 81

Union Grove, Nov. 26, at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

EUCALANO, Margaret “Peggy,” 92

Kenosha, Nov. 28, at Lakeshore at Siena, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GANCARZ, Beverly “Bev” A., 88

Racine, Nov. 27, at Parkview Gardens Assisted Living, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

McDOUGAL, James R., 53

Nov. 27, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

POST, Iona I., 82

Racine, Nov. 28, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SOBIESKI, James M., 55

Franklin, Nov. 25, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

SUKKERT, Robert, 92

Waterford, Nov. 24, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

TULLY, Betty J., 92

Racine, Nov. 26, at Racine Commons, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WELCH, Wilma J., 62

Racine, Nov. 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

WHEELER, Stephen E., 76

Racine, Nov. 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

