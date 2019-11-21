Deaths: Nov 21, 2019

CLARK, David M. Jr., 45
Racine, Nov. 11, in Waukegan, Ill., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CLARK, Ryan Nicholas, 33
New Berlin, formerly of Kenosha, Nov. 16, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
GORDON, Gertude L., 76
Racine, Nov. 17, in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
McNEIL, Kellie, 36
Racine, Nov. 19, in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
NICHOLSON, Theodore Douglas Fairbanks, 84
Racine, Nov. 12, in Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
POTTS, Brian D., 58
Mount Pleasant, Nov. 11, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.
URICK, Nancy Ann, 82
Racine, Nov. 19, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.