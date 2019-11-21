Deaths: Nov 21, 2019
0 comments

Deaths: Nov 21, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLARK, David M. Jr., 45

Racine, Nov. 11, in Waukegan, Ill., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CLARK, Ryan Nicholas, 33

New Berlin, formerly of Kenosha, Nov. 16, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GORDON, Gertude L., 76

Racine, Nov. 17, in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

McNEIL, Kellie, 36

Racine, Nov. 19, in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NICHOLSON, Theodore Douglas Fairbanks, 84

Racine, Nov. 12, in Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

POTTS, Brian D., 58

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 11, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.

URICK, Nancy Ann, 82

Racine, Nov. 19, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News