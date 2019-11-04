{{featured_button_text}}

BORGARDT, Robert, 93

Sturtevant, Nov. 3, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

SIGRIST, Cheryl L., 53Racine, Nov. 1, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

To plant a tree in memory of 2019 s: Nov. 4 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments