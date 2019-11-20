Deaths: Nov 20, 2019
Deaths: Nov 20, 2019

JANECKY, Lisa J., 62

Racine, Nov. 16, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JENSON, Wayne L., 84

Burlington, Nov. 18, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

MARANI, Ellen E., 71

Racine, Nov. 16, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

TUCKER, Bernard “Bernie” C., 90

Racine, Nov. 19, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ZENS, Mary R., 68

Racine, Nov. 17, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

