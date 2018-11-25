Try 3 months for $3

GOODWIN, Susan J., 69

Racine, Nov. 20, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

GRANA, Ann L., 91

Burlington, Nov. 23, at Arbor View, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

KIRCHGASSNER, Genevieve, 100

Waterford, Nov. 24, at Clifden Court Senior Living, Franklin, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

KUCHERA, Anthony “Tony” R., 72

Racine, Sept. 25, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LACKOVICH, John F. Sr., 91

Kenosha, formerly of Racine, No. 23, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.-

MACDONALD, Melissa A., 25

Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Nov. 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

RINEHART, Patricia Lee, 75

Markesan, formerly of Racine, Nov. 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ROWNTREE, Charles D., 83

East Troy, Nov. 24, at AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

