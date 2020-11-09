 Skip to main content
Deaths: Nov. 9, 2020
BERTELSON, Kevin G., 63

Racine, Nov. 6, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

COTTON, Ellis W., 95

Racine, Nov. 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LANOUETTE, Daniel J. Sr., 56

Racine, Nov. 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SALAZAR, Jose “Joe” R., 80

Racine, Nov. 6, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

VANIE, Marcel, 65

Racine, Nov. 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

