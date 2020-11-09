Deaths: Nov. 9, 2020

BERTELSON, Kevin G., 63
Racine, Nov. 6, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
COTTON, Ellis W., 95
Racine, Nov. 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LANOUETTE, Daniel J. Sr., 56
Racine, Nov. 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SALAZAR, Jose “Joe” R., 80
Racine, Nov. 6, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
VANIE, Marcel, 65
Racine, Nov. 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
