Deaths: Nov. 8, 2020
Deaths: Nov. 8, 2020

BERTELSON, Kurt G., 63

Racine, Nov. 6, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BRECKENRIDGE, Ruth A., 92

Racine, Nov. 4, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FAHL, Robert W., 73

Racine, Nov. 3, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FRIKART, David A., 70

Racine, Nov. 5, at Bay at Burlington Health and Rehab Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HETCHLER, Carol J., 82

Racine, Nov. 6, at Willowgreen Assisted Living, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LEFFLER, Joyce E., 85

Racine, Nov. 5, at Tudor Oaks, Muskego, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PARRISH, James O., 80

Racine, Nov. 4, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SKEWES, Beulah, 92

Union Grove, Nov. 4, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

THOMFORDE, Marvin L., 88

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 3, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory

VILLALPANDO, Maria, 91

Sturtevant, Nov. 6, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

