Deaths: Nov. 6, 2020

BURSEK, Ronald L., 74
Racine and Kenosha, Nov. 4, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CUCCIA, Michael F., 64
Racine, Nov. 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
IVERSON, Paulette, 75
Racine, Nov. 2, at Ascension-All Saints Racine, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
PETERSON, Patricia Mae, 78
Racine, Nov. 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
POTTERVILLE, Eugene ‘Gene,’ 88
Racine, Nov. 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
RADOJICIC, Ljiljana, 87
Racine, Nov. 5, at Ascension Hospital, Franklin, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
SCHREIBER, Bruce A., 67
Racine, Nov. 4, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
VOGT, Hilary, 81
Nov. 3, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!