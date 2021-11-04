 Skip to main content
Deaths: Nov. 4, 2021
Deaths: Nov. 4, 2021

HART, Ruth L., 91

Burlington, Oct. 31, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

HENRY, Patricia E., 54

Kenosha, Nov. 1, in Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MEISSNER, Agnes M., 97

Franksville, Nov. 1, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

POEPPING, Julie A., 61

Wheatland, Nov. 1, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

RINGLEIN, Karl, 84

Racine, Oct. 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SAAF, Patrick, 59

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 2, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHNEIDER, Sister Agnes, 86

Racine, Oct. 31, at Francis House at Franciscan Villa, South Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

