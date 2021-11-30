Deaths: Nov. 30, 2021

BASSINGER, Jerry H., 85
Mount Pleasant, Nov. 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
COSS, Jamie, 51
Burlington, Nov. 26, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove
GOODHALL, Audrey, 84
Union Grove, Nov. 26, at Burlington Memorial Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove
GREUNKE, Chester W. Sr., 93
Waterford, Nov. 27, at Waterford Senior Living, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
HILGART, Klara, 83
Waterford (Wind Lake), Nov. 26, at Seasons Hospice-Ingite, Oak Creek, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
SANDERS, Donovan J., 35
Racine, Nov. 26, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.