Deaths: Nov. 30, 2021

BASSINGER, Jerry H., 85

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

COSS, Jamie, 51

Burlington, Nov. 26, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove

GOODHALL, Audrey, 84

Union Grove, Nov. 26, at Burlington Memorial Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove

GREUNKE, Chester W. Sr., 93

Waterford, Nov. 27, at Waterford Senior Living, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

HILGART, Klara, 83

Waterford (Wind Lake), Nov. 26, at Seasons Hospice-Ingite, Oak Creek, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

SANDERS, Donovan J., 35

Racine, Nov. 26, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

