Deaths: Nov. 30, 2020

FLOWERS, Maxine, 56
Racine, Nov. 17, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KENNEDY, Patricia L., 84
Rockford, Ill., Nov. 28, in Mount Pleasant, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
OTWASKA, Dwaine F. “Dick”, 83
Racine, Nov. 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
STOFFEL, Robert A., 67
Kansasville, Nov. 23, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SYKES, Donald A., 87
Racine, Nov. 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
