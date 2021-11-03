Deaths: Nov. 3, 2021

BALTHAZOR, Joan S., 83
Waterford, Oct. 29, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
BETHCNER, Teresa “Terry” A., 78
South Milwaukee, Oct. 27, at Zilber Family Hospice, Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
HUTCHISON, Dorothy M., 80
Little Chute (formerly of Racine and Kenosha), Oct. 29, Froedtert South Hospital, Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
SCHNEIDER, Ryan C., 29
Kenosha, Oct. 26, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STONE, Lloyd A., 86
Racine, Nov. 1, at St. Monica's Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
TOVAR, Jose L. Sr., 69
Racine resident, Oct. 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
VIEAU, Paul N., 75
Racine, Nov. 1, in DePere, Draeger-Langendof Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.