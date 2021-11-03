 Skip to main content
Deaths: Nov. 3, 2021
Deaths: Nov. 3, 2021

BALTHAZOR, Joan S., 83

Waterford, Oct. 29, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

BETHCNER, Teresa “Terry” A., 78

South Milwaukee, Oct. 27, at Zilber Family Hospice, Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

HUTCHISON, Dorothy M., 80

Little Chute (formerly of Racine and Kenosha), Oct. 29, Froedtert South Hospital, Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SCHNEIDER, Ryan C., 29

Kenosha, Oct. 26, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STONE, Lloyd A., 86

Racine, Nov. 1, at St. Monica's Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

TOVAR, Jose L. Sr., 69

Racine resident, Oct. 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

VIEAU, Paul N., 75

Racine, Nov. 1, in DePere, Draeger-Langendof Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

