Deaths: Nov. 3, 2020
CEPUKENAS, Timothy S., 53

Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Racine, Oct. 28, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

DIAMOND, Robert H. Jr., 66

East Troy, Oct. 31, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

LaFONTEESE, Jeanette E., 76

Racine, Nov. 1, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LESTER, Donald D., 52

Racine, Oct. 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MENDEN, Betty J., 95

Fond du Lac, formerly of Racine, Nov. 1, at Adelaide Place, Fond du Lac, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

