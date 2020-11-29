Deaths: Nov. 29, 2020

BIGGERSTAFF, Donna L., 82
Burlington, Nov. 24, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
COSTANZO, Dustin L., 31
Racine, Nov. 27, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DEDERICH, Beverley J., 91
Racine, Nov. 26, at New Perspective Care Center, Sun Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HORNECK FURY, Jill, 54
Racine resident, Nov. 24, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GEHRKE, Brian T., 86
Racine, Nov. 23, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
INGEMAN, Jeffrey K., 59
Racine, Nov. 25, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LEMAY, Donald A., 95
Racine, Nov. 22, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
NEJEDLY, Frank Paul, 62
Paddock Lake, Nov. 24, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
RANNOW, Louis A. Sr., 93
Racine, Nov. 27, at The Bay at Sheridan, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ROBINSON, Adam D., 42
Watertown, Nov. 23, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
URQUHART, Shari M., 80
Kenosha, Nov. 21, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WHITE, Donald E., 96
Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Nov. 28, at The Manor of Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WILFERT, Earl D., 89
Burlington, Nov. 27, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
WISER, Dennis R., 70
Racine, Nov. 25, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
