Deaths: Nov. 29, 2020
Deaths: Nov. 29, 2020

BIGGERSTAFF, Donna L., 82

Burlington, Nov. 24, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

COSTANZO, Dustin L., 31

Racine, Nov. 27, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DEDERICH, Beverley J., 91

Racine, Nov. 26, at New Perspective Care Center, Sun Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HORNECK FURY, Jill, 54

Racine resident, Nov. 24, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GEHRKE, Brian T., 86

Racine, Nov. 23, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

INGEMAN, Jeffrey K., 59

Racine, Nov. 25, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LEMAY, Donald A., 95

Racine, Nov. 22, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

NEJEDLY, Frank Paul, 62

Paddock Lake, Nov. 24, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RANNOW, Louis A. Sr., 93

Racine, Nov. 27, at The Bay at Sheridan, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ROBINSON, Adam D., 42

Watertown, Nov. 23, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

URQUHART, Shari M., 80

Kenosha, Nov. 21, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WHITE, Donald E., 96

Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Nov. 28, at The Manor of Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WILFERT, Earl D., 89

Burlington, Nov. 27, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

WISER, Dennis R., 70

Racine, Nov. 25, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

