Deaths: Nov. 28, 2021

BECK, Richard J., 85

Racine, Nov. 25, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HALL (GREER), Mary A., 62

Madison, IN (formerly of Racine), Nov. 20, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HELLESEN, Charles J., 74

Racine, Nov. 26, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KERKMAN, Todd J. Sr., 51

Union Grove, Nov. 25, St. Mary’s Hospital Ascension, Milwaukee, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

NONDORF, Dianna ‘Diane’ J., 79

Racine, Nov. 24, Ascension Al Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

OESS, Emily K., 39

Chicago (formerly of Racine), Nov. 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PERRELLE, Eugene ‘Gene’ R., 88

Racine, Nov. 26, Ascension Al Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PERRELLE, Lonita ‘Lonnie’ J., 79

Racine, Nov. 24, Ascension Al Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SCHRADER, John M., 45

Mondovi, WI (formerly of Racine), Nov. 20, Cameron, WI, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SPENCER, Elton J., 52

Kenosha, Nov. 16, Froedtert South, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SOTO, Ruperto, 79

Racine, Nov. 26, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

STEWART, Alandis P., 58

Racine, Nov. 21, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ZEMKE, Robert J., 30

Racine, Nov. 25, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

