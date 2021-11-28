Deaths: Nov. 28, 2021

BECK, Richard J., 85
Racine, Nov. 25, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HALL (GREER), Mary A., 62
Madison, IN (formerly of Racine), Nov. 20, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HELLESEN, Charles J., 74
Racine, Nov. 26, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KERKMAN, Todd J. Sr., 51
Union Grove, Nov. 25, St. Mary’s Hospital Ascension, Milwaukee, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
NONDORF, Dianna ‘Diane’ J., 79
Racine, Nov. 24, Ascension Al Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
OESS, Emily K., 39
Chicago (formerly of Racine), Nov. 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PERRELLE, Eugene ‘Gene’ R., 88
Racine, Nov. 26, Ascension Al Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PERRELLE, Lonita ‘Lonnie’ J., 79
Racine, Nov. 24, Ascension Al Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SCHRADER, John M., 45
Mondovi, WI (formerly of Racine), Nov. 20, Cameron, WI, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SPENCER, Elton J., 52
Kenosha, Nov. 16, Froedtert South, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SOTO, Ruperto, 79
Racine, Nov. 26, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
STEWART, Alandis P., 58
Racine, Nov. 21, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ZEMKE, Robert J., 30
Racine, Nov. 25, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.