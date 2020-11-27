Deaths: Nov. 27, 2020

BIGGERSTAFF, Donna L., 82
Burlington, Nov. 24th, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
DEGRAVE, Vivian M., 80
Waterford, Nov. 23, Aurora Memorial Hospital, Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
FOY, Michael J., 70
Racine, Nov. 24, Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Hospital, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HEISTER, Dorothy E., 97
Racine, Nov. 24, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
JOYCE, Hernan, 48
Racine, Nov. 24, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LUDWIG, Sofie J., 90
Burlington, Nov. 25, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
MARNELL, Mauritta A., 88
Racine, Nov. 24, Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MILLER, Scott, 51
Racine, Nov. 25, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MULVEY, James F., 90
Burlington, Nov. 25, Waterford Senior Living, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
PENZA, Marie (nee: Ruffalo), 85
Kenosha, Nov. 25, at St. Monica’s Memory Care, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
SEGURA, Gregorio “Crow,” 70
Racine, Nov. 25, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
