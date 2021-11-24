 Skip to main content
Deaths: Nov. 24, 2021

  •

ANDERSON, Florence M., 90

Racine, Nov. 21, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

ANTCZAK, Carol J.. 73

Waterford, Nov. 18, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

FROMEL, David L., 68

Racine resident, Nov. 19, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

HEFFEL, Dorothea M., 81

Racine, Nov. 22, at Primrose Assisted Living, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KANETZKE, Janette, 91

Nov. 19, in Raleigh, N.C., Bright Funeral Home, Wake Forest, N.C.

MOLKENTIN, Melvin J., 67

Milwaukee, Nov. 20, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington

PARSLEY-SMITH, Vickie L., 59

Racine, Nov. 20, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SANCHEZ, Lucia (nee: Zuniga), 93

Racine, Nov. 20, at Froedtert South-Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

