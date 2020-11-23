 Skip to main content
Deaths: Nov. 24, 2020
BAUMANN, Karen, 76

Delavan, Nov. 18, Vintage on the Ponds Nursing Home, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

GILLMORE, Ruth E., 93

Viroqua, Nov. 20, Beth Home and Services, Viroqua, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

HAUSER, Daniel J., 58

Racine, Nov. 22, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JOHNSON, Jane M., 73

Greenfield, at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

MUELLER, Glenn M. “Farmer,” 86

Racine, Nov. 23, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MULDER, Sharon, 75

Union Grove, Nov. 21, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

RICE, Paul D., 71

Troy, Mich. (formerly of Racine), Nov. 18, in Troy, Mich., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RULE, Judith V., 82

Racine, Nov. 17, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SIME, Louise M., 89

Burlington, Nov. 18, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

