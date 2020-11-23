Deaths: Nov. 24, 2020

BAUMANN, Karen, 76
Delavan, Nov. 18, Vintage on the Ponds Nursing Home, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
GILLMORE, Ruth E., 93
Viroqua, Nov. 20, Beth Home and Services, Viroqua, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
HAUSER, Daniel J., 58
Racine, Nov. 22, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JOHNSON, Jane M., 73
Greenfield, at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
MUELLER, Glenn M. “Farmer,” 86
Racine, Nov. 23, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MULDER, Sharon, 75
Union Grove, Nov. 21, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
RICE, Paul D., 71
Troy, Mich. (formerly of Racine), Nov. 18, in Troy, Mich., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
RULE, Judith V., 82
Racine, Nov. 17, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SIME, Louise M., 89
Burlington, Nov. 18, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.
