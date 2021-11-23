Deaths: Nov. 23, 2021

ASDIGIAN, John, 83
Caledonia, Nov. 20, at Season’s Hospice-Ignite Medical, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
BURLINGAME, Harry J., 88
Mount Pleasant (formerly of Racine), Nov. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CURTIS, Mary E., 87
Mount Pleasant, Nov. 17, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
FRANK, Otto W.C., 81
Lyons, Nov. 20, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
FUMO, Dorothy E., 86
Minnetonka, Minn. (formerly of Racine), Nov. 21, at Methodist Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam and Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KETTERHAGEN, Gary B., 66
Burlington, Nov. 20, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
ROSLAWSKI, Jerry, 75
People are also reading…
Wind Lake, Nov. 21, at Froedert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
SIMON, Gene R., 69
Caledonia, Nov. 20, at Parkview Gardens, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
TOTTEN, Donald L., 66
Racine, Nov. 21, at Ignite-Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.