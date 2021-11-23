 Skip to main content
Deaths: Nov. 23, 2021

ASDIGIAN, John, 83

Caledonia, Nov. 20, at Season’s Hospice-Ignite Medical, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

BURLINGAME, Harry J., 88

Mount Pleasant (formerly of Racine), Nov. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CURTIS, Mary E., 87

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 17, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

FRANK, Otto W.C., 81

Lyons, Nov. 20, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

FUMO, Dorothy E., 86

Minnetonka, Minn. (formerly of Racine), Nov. 21, at Methodist Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam and Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KETTERHAGEN, Gary B., 66

Burlington, Nov. 20, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

ROSLAWSKI, Jerry, 75

Wind Lake, Nov. 21, at Froedert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SIMON, Gene R., 69

Caledonia, Nov. 20, at Parkview Gardens, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

TOTTEN, Donald L., 66

Racine, Nov. 21, at Ignite-Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

