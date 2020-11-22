Deaths: Nov. 22, 2020

CARLISLE, Charles J., 80
Athelstane, Wis., formerly of Racine, Nov. 13, at Bay Area Medical Center, Marinette, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
EASTMAN, Mary L., 81
Mount Pleasant, Nov. 19, at Ascension All Saints, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HOWE, Thomas F., 80
Racine, Nov. 17, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HOUGARD, Nancy G., 87
Mount Pleasant, Nov. 17, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine’s Campus, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KIZEWIC, Richard D., 88
Racine, Nov. 18, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
KUSKE, David R., 58
Pewaukee, formerly of Racine, Nov. 19, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SETHI, Ritu, 53
Kenosha, Nov. 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WEMMERT, Joanne, 88
Racine, Nov. 18, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
