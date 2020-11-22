 Skip to main content
Deaths: Nov. 22, 2020
CARLISLE, Charles J., 80

Athelstane, Wis., formerly of Racine, Nov. 13, at Bay Area Medical Center, Marinette, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

EASTMAN, Mary L., 81

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 19, at Ascension All Saints, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOWE, Thomas F., 80

Racine, Nov. 17, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOUGARD, Nancy G., 87

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 17, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine’s Campus, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KIZEWIC, Richard D., 88

Racine, Nov. 18, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KUSKE, David R., 58

Pewaukee, formerly of Racine, Nov. 19, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SETHI, Ritu, 53

Kenosha, Nov. 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WEMMERT, Joanne, 88

Racine, Nov. 18, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

