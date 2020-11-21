 Skip to main content
Deaths: Nov. 21, 2020
Deaths: Nov. 21, 2020

HENNINGFIELD, Vern, 85

Kansasville, Nov. 20, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

HOAGLUND, Don R., 90

Racine, Nov. 19, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JOHNSON, Frederick J., 92

Caledonia, Nov. 18, at Ridgewood Care Center, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LAMERS, Quentin I, 85

Kansasville, Nov. 20, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

NEIS, Priscilla, 90

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 19, in Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SUTTLEY, June, 82

Union Grove, Nov. 20, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove

