Deaths: Nov. 20, 2020

AMMON, Susan L., 73
East Troy, Nov. 19, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.
BALDOCK, Rojean, 92
Racine, Nov. 12, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BERNHARD, Claude “Chip,” 77
Racine, Nov. 11, in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BREHM, Jeanne M., 83
Clintonville, formerly of Racine, Nov. 18, at Greentree H&R, Clintonville, Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville.
CHACON, Roy R., 67
Racine, Nov. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GUTHRIE, LaTasha E., 45
Kenosha, Nov. 17, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HOAGLUND, Donald R., 90
Racine, Nov. 19, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
JOHNSON, Frederick J., 92
Caledonia, Nov. 18, Ridgewood Care Center, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
MACEWICZ, Charlotte L., 91
Racine, Nov. 18, at Ignite Medical Resort, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MICHEL, Linda M., 73
Racine, Nov. 19, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MOAT, Kenneth H., 71
East Troy, Nov. 18, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
PERSON, Cornell, 66
Racine, Nov. 14, at Columbia St. Mary’s, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SMITH, Georgia Mae, 68
Racine, Nov. 17, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
UPCHURCH, Mabel Jean, 77
Racine, Nov. 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
VON ALVEN, Frederick L., 88
Lyons, Nov. 18, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.
