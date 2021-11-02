 Skip to main content
Deaths: Nov. 2, 2021
Deaths: Nov. 2, 2021

HAMERS, Roger A., 80

Racine, Oct. 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KUHNKE, Laverne H., 90

Burlington, Oct. 30, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

LARSON, Lowell L., 90

Wheatland, Nov. 1, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

PIAS, John R. Pias, 66

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ULRICH, Carl L., 86

Brighton, Oct. 29, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

