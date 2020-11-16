Deaths: Nov. 18, 2020

COOK, Diane, 75
Greenfield, Nov. 14, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Wisconsin, Oak Creek, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
FLORES, Gerardo E., 59
Racine, Nov. 13, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HOOVER, Billy, 86
Racine, Nov. 14, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Wisconsin, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
JEDLICKA, Janet A. “Jan,” 73
Racine, Nov. 17, Horizon Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
JOHNSON, Sharon Louise, 86
Racine, Nov. 13, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
KELLNER, William, 95
Racine, Nov. 15, Woods of Caledonia, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
MARNELL, Anthony J., 93
Racine, Nov. 17, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MCCLELLAND, Scott H., 59
Racine, Nov. 15, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MEYERS, Steven M., 46
Elmwood Park, Nov. 16, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
OVERSTREET, Angel Kim, infant
Racine, born into eternal life Nov. 15, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
TYLER, Charles P., 84
Mount Pleasant, Nov. 16, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WEITKUM, Norman Charles, 87
Racine, Nov. 15, Kenosha Place, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!