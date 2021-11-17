Deaths: Nov. 17, 2021

BOLLOM, Regina Ann (nee: Vine), 60
Kenosha, Nov. 14, at ManorCare, Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
LANDREMAN, Norbert V., 91
Kenosha, Nov. 13, at Hospice House, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MOORE, Kristi N., 41
Sturtevant, Nov. 15, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STRAUSSER, Robert “Bob,” 74
Mount Pleasant, Nov. 14, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
TREPTOW, Gerald R., 81
Racine, Nov. 13, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.