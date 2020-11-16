Deaths: Nov. 17, 2020

MANBECK, Michael J., 61
Racine, Nov. 15, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MOSTEK, Joseph J., 94
Racine, Nov. 13, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PETERSON, Ann M., 87
Racine, Nov. 15, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
THOMAS, Joseph M., 36
Ascension All Saints Hospital, Nov. 14, 2020 Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WAHLEN, Loretta E. Wahlen, 96
Racine, Nov. 7, Woods of Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
