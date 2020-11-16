 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Nov. 17, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: Nov. 17, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MANBECK, Michael J., 61

Racine, Nov. 15, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MOSTEK, Joseph J., 94

Racine, Nov. 13, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PETERSON, Ann M., 87

Racine, Nov. 15, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

THOMAS, Joseph M., 36

Ascension All Saints Hospital, Nov. 14, 2020 Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WAHLEN, Loretta E. Wahlen, 96

Racine, Nov. 7, Woods of Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News