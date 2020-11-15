 Skip to main content
Deaths: Nov. 15, 2020
DeHAHN, James P., 54

Racine, Nov. 12, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

FLORES, Gerardo E., 59

Racine, Nov. 13, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.

LASSO, Marlyn P., 71

Racine, Nov. 13, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.

MARTIN, Jeffrey, 53

Racine, Nov. 12, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MELCHER, Charles, 79

Franksville, Nov. 9, at Glendale, Wis., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.

NEUMANN, Michael D., 57

Racine, Nov 11, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PETERS, Kenneth J.

Kenosha, Nov. 11 at Kenosha Estates, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

STOCKLOSE, Richard A., 66

Lake Geneva, Nov. 7, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

VIERK, Ruth E., 101

Caledonia, Nov. 13, at Lakeshore at Siena, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

