Deaths: Nov. 14, 2020
HENDRICKS, David J., 71

Racine, Nov. 5, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HOLDEN, Richard G., 61

Racine, Nov. 8, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

NELSON, Sally E., 81

Racine, Nov. 11, at The Woods of Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory

PARRISH, James O., 80

Racine, Nov. 4, 2020 at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SPIEKER, Adele J. (nee: Janiak), 88

Racine, Nov. 12, at Froedtert South Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

