Deaths: Nov. 13, 2020
DEATHS

HELLENBERG, Carl D., 75

Racine, Nov. 11, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HERMANSEN, Eugene “Gene” M., 89

Racine, Nov. 10, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MIKULECKY, Lillian Julia, 93

Racine (formerly of Union Grove), Nov. 11, Ascension All Saints, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PETERSON, Elizabeth Cecelia, 95

Racine, Nov. 11, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

STORY, Della Mae, 91,

Boynton Beach, Fla. (formerly of Racine), Nov. 11, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

