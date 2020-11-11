Deaths: Nov. 12, 2020

BODVEN, Allen G., 73
Racine, Nov. 9, Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BRAKEFIELD, Joan, 84
Genoa City, Nov. 6, Burr Oak Manor, Genoa City, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
BREVITZ, Donald, 76
Union Grove, Nov. 10, Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
COOK, Donald, 83
Racine, Nov. 10, Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
HETCHLER, Carol, 82
Racine, Nov. 6, Willowgreen Assisted Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LEMUELL, Carl, 79
Burlington, Nov. 1, Burlington Memorial Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
LONG, Christine, 76
Racine, Nov. 8, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
SOKOLOWSKI, Timothy C., 81
Racine, Nov. 9, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ZORC, Barbara, 78
Kenosha, Nov. 7, Crossroads Care Center, Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
