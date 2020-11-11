 Skip to main content
Deaths: Nov. 12, 2020
DEATHS

BODVEN, Allen G., 73

Racine, Nov. 9, Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BRAKEFIELD, Joan, 84

Genoa City, Nov. 6, Burr Oak Manor, Genoa City, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

BREVITZ, Donald, 76

Union Grove, Nov. 10, Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove. 

COOK, Donald, 83

Racine, Nov. 10, Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

HETCHLER, Carol, 82

Racine, Nov. 6, Willowgreen Assisted Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LEMUELL, Carl, 79

Burlington, Nov. 1, Burlington Memorial Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove. 

LONG, Christine, 76

Racine, Nov. 8, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SOKOLOWSKI, Timothy C., 81

Racine, Nov. 9, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ZORC, Barbara, 78

Kenosha, Nov. 7, Crossroads Care Center, Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove. 

