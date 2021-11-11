 Skip to main content
DEATHS

Deaths: Nov. 11, 2021

FERRARO, Steve E., 33

Racine, Nov. 6, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GOMEZ, Roberto, 60

Beach Park, Ill., Nov. 8, Aurora–St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GORY, Charles, 71

Racine, Nov. 6, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HARRELL, Myrtle L., 92

Racine, Nov. 7, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MIANECKI, Gary M., 69

Racine, Nov. 7, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

STEVENS, Barbara, 60

Burlington, Nov. 10, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

