Deaths: Nov. 11, 2021

FERRARO, Steve E., 33
Racine, Nov. 6, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
GOMEZ, Roberto, 60
Beach Park, Ill., Nov. 8, Aurora–St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GORY, Charles, 71
Racine, Nov. 6, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HARRELL, Myrtle L., 92
Racine, Nov. 7, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MIANECKI, Gary M., 69
Racine, Nov. 7, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
STEVENS, Barbara, 60
Burlington, Nov. 10, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.