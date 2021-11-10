 Skip to main content
DEATHS

Deaths: Nov. 10, 2021

BARROWS, Richard “Skip,” 67

Richardson, Texas, formerly of Racine, Oct. 19, in Texas, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DYKSTRA, Joanne M., 68

Caledonia, Nov. 8, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GOLDEN, Norman D., 67

Racine, Nov. 8, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

NIESEN, Judith A., 82

Racine, Nov. 7, at her residence, Strouf Funeral Home, Racine.

PAWLOWSKI, Shirley D., 89

Racine resident, Nov. 8, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SERRANO, Ruben A. “Tony,” 47

Racine, Nov. 8, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

THEISEN, Marlene M., 82

Racine, Nov. 9, at Shorelight Memory Care at Siena, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral home and Crematory, Racine.

