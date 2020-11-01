 Skip to main content
Deaths: Nov. 1, 2020
CONLEY, David C., 61

Racine, October 30, at Seasons Hospice-Ignite, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DIETER, Jeri Lynn, 66

Racine, October 28, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DUDA, Frank “Butch” J., 72

Burlington, Oct. 28, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

FLOYD, Edward G., 96

Racine, October 31, at Clement Manor, Greenfield, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HALL, Shon, 48

Racine, October 30, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HARTMAN, Patricia J., 68

Racine, October 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HOYE, Julie, 39

Racine, at Seasons Hospice-Ignite, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KERKMAN, Roman V., 87

Franksville, October 30, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LUKER, Deborah A., 66

Racine, October 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ROBLES, Julian V. Jr., 52

Racine, Oct. 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ROSENBERG, Patricia I., 86

Racine, October 26, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SAVAS, Helen, 55

Racine, October 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SMITH, Richard D. II, 64

Racine, October 28, at Waupun Memorial Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SULLIVAN, Toni M., 66

Kenosha, October 27, at Froedtert South Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TURNER, Alfred “Pete,” 76

Racine, October 31, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

