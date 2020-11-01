Deaths: Nov. 1, 2020

CONLEY, David C., 61
Racine, October 30, at Seasons Hospice-Ignite, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DIETER, Jeri Lynn, 66
Racine, October 28, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DUDA, Frank “Butch” J., 72
Burlington, Oct. 28, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
FLOYD, Edward G., 96
Racine, October 31, at Clement Manor, Greenfield, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HALL, Shon, 48
Racine, October 30, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
HARTMAN, Patricia J., 68
Racine, October 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HOYE, Julie, 39
Racine, at Seasons Hospice-Ignite, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KERKMAN, Roman V., 87
Franksville, October 30, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LUKER, Deborah A., 66
Racine, October 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ROBLES, Julian V. Jr., 52
Racine, Oct. 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
ROSENBERG, Patricia I., 86
Racine, October 26, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SAVAS, Helen, 55
Racine, October 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SMITH, Richard D. II, 64
Racine, October 28, at Waupun Memorial Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SULLIVAN, Toni M., 66
Kenosha, October 27, at Froedtert South Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
TURNER, Alfred “Pete,” 76
Racine, October 31, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
