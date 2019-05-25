Try 3 months for $3

BRAND, George W., 94

May 23, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Dover, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SHAW, John H., 77

Mount Pleasant, May 23, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SPANG, Richard L., 80

Caledonia, May 23, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

