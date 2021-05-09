 Skip to main content
Deaths: May 9, 2021
BETTS, Don M., 87

Racine, May 6, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DANIELS, Ann E., 73

Crivitz, May 5, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

DAVIS, Jean Mae, 98

Racine, May 6, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GARBISCH, Walter “Wally” E., 90

Waterford, May 7, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

PARK, Rose Marie, 3

Racine, May 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

