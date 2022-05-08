Deaths: May 8, 2022

COATES, LeRoy, 85

Racine, May 6, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CHERNOUSKI, Joseph “Joe” W., 62

Racine, May 3, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DEVINE, Clement "Clem" J., 90

Racine, May 5, Topsfield, Mass., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FOSTER, James Robert, 71

Racine, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JENSEN, Michael Allen, 61

Branson, Colo., formerly of Racine, May 2, VA Chicago, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MINNETI, Rose Mary, 95

Poway, Calif., formerly of Racine, May 3, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PAWZUN, Thomas Charles, 63

Racine, May 6, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SCHATZMAN, Wayne R., 80

Sturtevant, May 6, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SEITZ, Patricia A., 68

Racine, May 6, Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0