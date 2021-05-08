 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: May 8, 2021
0 comments

Deaths: May 8, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BUSH, Steven A., 66

Burlington, May 7, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

COREY, Dorothy, 70

Kenosha, May 3, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

HAUSE, James, 66

Hales Corners, May 2, at West Allis Memorial Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

HORLE, Marieanna “Joyce,” 89

Burlington, May 6, at Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

JOHNSON, Robert T., 82

Racine, May 5, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MYERS, Irene, 81

Paris Township, May 7, at Brookside Care Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home

VOSS, Elizabeth J., 79

Kenosha, May 6, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News